The Indiana Fever are beginning to miss superstar Caitlin Clark. Indiana's best player has missed 11 games, counting the Commissioner's Cup. during the first half of the 2025 WNBA season. Clark may not be participating at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, but she will still be there to support her team.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark opened up about her recent groin injury during an interview ahead of All-Star Weekend.

“I’m feeling good. Obviously a lot of this cheers me up,” Clark said during an interview on Friday morning. “It’s good to see everybody out here having a really good time…I’ll be there. I’m gonna be active on the sidelines. I gotta cheer these two on.”

Robin Roberts, ABC's Good Morning America host, joked that Clark's teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell would be excited to have Clark as their coach on the sidelines.

“Do you want this as a coach?” Roberts joked.

“Oh yeah Coach C,” Boston immediately replied.

Clark was set to participate in the 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Game itself. Unfortunately, she suffered a right groin injury during the final minutes of Indiana's win against Connecticut on Tuesday night.

Clark will be replaced by teammate Lexie Hull in the 3-Point Contest and by Mystics guard Brittney Sykes in the All-Star Game.

There is currently no timetable for Clark's return.

How Fever's Caitlin Clark will make an impact during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Robin Roberts may have been joking with Clark about helping out as a coach. But Sandy Brondello is not.

The Liberty head coach, who will be coaching Team Clark in the All-Star Game, said she will lean on Clark as an assistant coach of sorts.

“It’s obviously unfortunate about Caitlin not into this game, but she’s going to still have a great impact on this team. I will give the coaching hat to her as much as she wants to be quite honest,” Brondello said. “We’re gonna play around with it a little bit, it’ll be fun. I think you’ve seen it with the Fever, she’s been very active on the sideline when she wasn’t playing. So we’ll utilize that as well.”

Clark can certainly contribute from the sidelines thanks to her incredible ability to see what's happening on the court.

She can assist the entire team, including teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, from the sidelines.

It will be exciting to see if Team Clark can prevail without their team captain.