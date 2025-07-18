A'ja Wilson is back for another All-Star weekend, but there is a lot of uncertainty around her availability during the game. The Las Vegas Aces star is still nursing a wrist injury that she suffered a few games ago, but she has still been able to suit up in play. When asked if she would be able to play in the All-Star game, it sounded like things were up in the air, according to Ben Pickman of The Athletic.

“Aces star A’ja Wilson says it’s still ‘to be determined' if she plays in Saturday night’s All-Star Game. She suffered a recent right wrist injury against the Liberty, and still currently has a soft brace on it,” Pickman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The wrist injury hasn't seemed to slow her down that much, as she's played in the past two games for the Aces and is putting up big numbers while leading the team to wins. At the same time, the best thing for Wilson to do is get as much rest as she can so she can be at full strength after the break.

The Aces have been up and down this season, but there is still hope for them to catch fire at the right time. They have the players on their team to do so, and they'll have to lock in when it matters the most.

If Wilson ends up playing in the All-Star game, it might not be for long, as she wants to keep her wrist as safe as possible.

This season, Wilson is averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. Those are definitely MVP numbers, which is something that she's been doing for the past few seasons.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see her in the running when the season ends, because she'll definitely turn up her game as the Aces try to make ground in the standings.