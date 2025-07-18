All-Star point guard Damian Lillard shocked the NBA when he decided to return to the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $42 million contract. But, one NBA analyst felt it was a reunion that was two years in the making.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins recently spoke about Lillard’s choice on First Take, and provided a clear opinion on the 35-year-old’s next chapter.

“Physically he left, but mentally he was never gone,” said Perkins. “His heart was always in Portland.”

Lillard's deal includes a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause.

The Oakland native spent the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. Across 131 games with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting around 43 percent from the field.

He suffered a torn left Achilles in Game 4 of the Bucks' first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers and underwent surgery in early May. The team waived Lillard earlier this month and stretched the remaining $113 million on his contract to sign free agent center Myles Turner.

The guard is now set to return to the team that drafted him, and will use the upcoming season to recover from his injury. Even still, Lillard’s importance to the franchise can not be overstated, and his return marks

Lillard made seven All-Star appearances, seven All-NBA teams, and eight playoff appearances through his first 11 seasons in Portland. He ranks first in team history in both points and 3-pointers.

The Trailblazers ended last season with a 36-46 record under head coach Chauncey Billups, but have made key offseason acquisitions. In addition to the Lillard signing, Portland also traded for former Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday.

Young talents such as forward Deni Avdija and guard Scoot Henderson figure to complement both Lillard and Holiday as the Trail Blazers attempt to build towards playoff contention.

