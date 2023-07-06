Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum may have unofficially gotten the Green Team into the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, but the odds of a fourth star coming to Beantown are reportedly slim.

Even though the Celtics recently landed star center Kristaps Porziņģis, Tatum was still trying to get Lillard, a six-time All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers, to Boston.

However, a Celtics super team doesn't seem feasible, especially given the latest report from Celtics insider Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

“Things can change suddenly, of course. Maybe Boston gets pulled in as a third team in a deal. But the Celtics are not pursuing the Trail Blazers star,” he wrote.

Lillard wants a change of scenery, yet there have been no clear signs that he'd like to join the Celtics. Plus, two-time All-Star Jaylen Brown could be in for a massive payday from the C's. An extension for the All-NBA guard would essentially show that the Celtics would rather build around their homegrown, franchise players than give up a ton of assets for another star.

Instead of going for the huge splash with Lillard, Boston might opt for another move down the road. With its several second-round picks and recently-acquired first-rounder from the Golden State Warriors, the front office will have the draft capital for another, albeit smaller, maneuver.

Celtics have acquired seven future second round picks since draft night. Loading up plenty of future trade ammo along with the Warriors first round pick from Smart deal. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 5, 2023

While the Celtics are likely out of the running for Lillard, the rival Miami Heat might be in the driver's seat for the Portland star. If that comes to fruition, Boston will have its hands full dethroning the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Damian Lillard’s agent sends a message “Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.” (Via @flasportsbuzz ) pic.twitter.com/7CeDj7LQH0 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 6, 2023

But before another potential postseason showdown between Miami and Boston, the two foes will face off in the 2023 Summer League. The Celtics will begin the first chapter of their new season on Saturday at 3 P.M. ET in Las Vegas.