The FIBA World Cup does not have the same prestige as the Olympics. This may explain why a lot of NBA stars are taking their summer vacations rather than joining their national teams. There are some exceptions to this like Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jordan Clarkson among others. However, a willing player for Team Canada could have been on his country's squad but he followed suit with most people in the league. Oshae Brissett is locked in preparing for the incoming season with the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics.

The new Celtics forward will not play in the FIBA World Cup. Oshae Brissett will instead focus on the rehabilitation of his injured knee, per Doug Smith of The Toronto Star.

Brissett has a history of being bothered by the same knee since he was 15 years old. Getting it treated before the season allows him to recover just in time for the season. Moreover, he is not the only Boston player that withdrew from their national teams. Al Horford is also no longer playing with Karl Anthony-Towns for the Dominican Republic.

A lot can be said about his dedication to the team way before he even plays with the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown-led core. Oshae Brissett knows that his presence as a backup wing is going to be important. Jordan Walsh is only getting to know how he fits with the NBA. Also, both Jays are going to suffer fatigue at some point in the season. The Canada player getting ready to brace all of that may just be a defining moment en route to Banner 18.