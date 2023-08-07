Team Canada is one of, if not, the most stacked roster entering the FIBA World Cup. They have an NBA champion and an All-NBA player leading them to a probable gold medal in the coming weeks. Although, seeing the NBA season through means a lot of fatigue that increases injury. Jamal Murray has not had the shortest summer breaks to recuperate as compared to his peers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This could put a huge toll on the Denver Nuggets star's in-game performance in the coming season.

Jamal Murray will still be joining Team Canada for the FIBA World Cup. Although, he will not be joining the team in their preparatory exhibition games in Germany, per Dough Smith of the Toronto Star. The Nuggets star had just undergone surgery and rushing his recovery is not the best idea for himself and the teams that he is committed to.

The team has not yet released an official timetable for his return. However, they remain optimistic about a comeback when they train in Spain and during the tournament itself. The details of his injury recovery regimen have also not been released yet.

Moreover, the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led team will lose Cory Joseph, Oshae Brissett, and Kassius Robertson. Canada is getting thinner by the second but their experience and star-level talents can surely carry them to a deep push for the gold medal. Hopefully, he gets two championships in 2023 and follows up his feat with the Nuggets.

Would you bet on the team to win it all?