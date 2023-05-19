A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

In just his first season at the helm, Joe Mazzulla has led the Boston Celtics all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. They are now just four wins away from returning to the NBA Finals for the second straight season, and regardless of what people say, you can’t undermine Mazzulla’s role in Boston’s dominant season.

If you ask former NBA star turned analyst Chancler Parsons, though, he has some serious doubts about Mazzulla’s coaching credentials. According to Parsons, Coach Joe isn’t doing the hardest job in the world:

“He’s been blessed with a very, very talented great team,” Parsons said. “I’m not saying that he hasn’t done a great job, but a lot of people would love to be in his situation. … It’s tough to say he’s a great coach because he’s just now starting, but I would love to coach that team. … If I could inherit any team in the NBA, it would be the Boston Celtics. It doesn’t seem like it’s that hard of a job.”

Parsons did say that he’s not dissing Joe Mazzulla with his statement here, but the former Memphis Grizzlies star did mention how he believes even he would excel if he were placed in the position Mazzulla is in right now. Parsons has no coaching experience in the league, but he still feels that he could replicate the great things Joe Mazzulla is doing in Boston at the moment.

Could this be more of Parsons promoting himself as a potential NBA coach rather than him having a go at Mazzulla? Either way, Celtics fans probably aren’t going to like it.