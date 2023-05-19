The Boston Celtics hold homecourt advantage in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals, but it’s the Miami Heat who currently hold a 1-0 series edge, as they stole Game 1 while on the road by a final score of 123-116. Now, they’ll look to even the series up at one game apiece Friday night with what’s hoped to be a full-team effort. However, there are some questions revolving around whether Boston will be a fully intact unit in Game 2, as the availability of guard Malcolm Brogdon is a bit up in the air. With this, the question on every Celtics fan’s mind: Is Malcolm Brogdon playing tonight vs. the Heat?

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Malcolm Brogdon injury status vs. Heat

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Outside of possessing two All-NBA talents in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, perhaps the biggest strength of this year’s Boston Celtics team is their backcourt depth, as they have a trio of top-tier guard talents in Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon who can seemingly make an impact in seemingly all aspects of the game.

That said, heading into a pivotal Game 2 at TD Garden, the latter Brogdon finds himself popping up on the league’s official injury report, as he’s labeled as being plagued by a right forearm strain. Fortunately, the veteran finds himself listed as “probable” for the affair, though no official ruling has been made.

So, regarding the question of whether or not Malcolm Brogdon will be playing tonight vs. the Heat, no answer has yet to be determined, though it’s a situation that should be monitored closely leading into the contest’s 8:30 pm (EST) tip-off.