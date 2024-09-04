While people such as former player Lou Williams believe there is a conspiracy theory surrounding Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after they won the NBA championship, legend Charles Barkley thinks they've been disrespected. Appearing on “The Bill Simmons show,” he would talk about such situations as Tatum receiving little playing time in the Olympics or Brown being snubbed from Team USA.

Barkley would say that the NBA has “found a way” to anger two players coming out of an impressive championship win that could motivate them to prove the doubters wrong this upcoming season. In terms of that, he said the last time he can think of this happening to was Isaiah Thomas and his treatment with the Dream Team.

“The NBA found a way to piss both of them off this summer, how about that,” Barkley said. “Only the NBA can do that, let’s piss off 2 of the Top 10 players in the NBA after they’re coming off a championship. Seriously, I don’t think, maybe Isaiah Thomas was treated unfairly on the Dream Team, but I can’t think of any other scenario where the NBA pissed off 2 players more than they did this summer with Jayson and Jaylen, I really believe that sincerely.”

In terms of Tatum's involvement with Team USA, he would win the gold medal being a part of the group, but people such as Celtics legend Bob Cousy were angered at the usage as there would be games where he wouldn't log a single second of time.

Charles Barkley on Celtics' Jayson Tatum and role on Team USA

For Barkley, he found issues with that and even with the playing or lack thereof with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

“There’s no reason shouldn’t have been playing or Haliburton,” Barkley said. “They gave up their summer to represent their country. There’s not going to be a tremendous drop off like you know what maybe I should put Jayson Tatum in the game. You’re not putting a second string guy in there.”

As for a possible explanation, Team USA was stacked to the brim with talent making it one of the more dominant teams the country has been representing them since the aforementioned Dream Team. Tatum would get lost in the shuffle more often than not where even Team USA head coach Steve Kerr called it a “math problem” on the Celtics' star involvement.

“It’s not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing,” Kerr said. “It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin has filled in since he came back from his injury, it’s just a math problem more than anything.”

There is no doubt it rubbed people the wrong way including Celtics owner Wys Grousbeck who on a radio show called it “mystifying.”

“I mean, I would wouldn't play Steve Kerr, let me put it that way,” Grousbeck said. “It's a complete mystery. I don't think Jayson deserves anything but praise, kudos, and playing time. I think he and Jaylen led us to this unbelievable championship and there are not apparently helping out the Olympics team, not able to be helpful in the Olympics team…it's mystifying.”

Tatum, Brown, and Boston look to get some revenge as they look to win back-to-back championships.