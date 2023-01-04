By Daniel Donabedian · 2 min read

After suffering an embarrassing blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics were in need of something uplifting. On Wednesday, good news came in the form of a video from Celtics wing Danilo Gallinari, who’s currently healing from a torn ACL and hasn’t played a game all season.

In the video posted to his Twitter, Gallinari can be seen running on the court while his healthy teammates practice around him:

Although the Italian NBA veteran is still far away from playing real minutes, his presence at practice is a good sign. The 34-year-old is not new to the league or to knee injuries, as he’s had ACL troubles before. In spite of his age and injury history, Gallinari still looks ready to compete as soon as he can, which will likely be early next season.

The Celtics could use Gallinari right now though, as they’re 5-5 in their last 10 games and not producing like they once were on offense. Gallo, who’s been heralded for his 3-point abilities, could be a reliable sharpshooter off the bench for Boston and perhaps snap them out of their scoring slump.

Unfortunately, the Celtics also need help on defense, given that they just let up 150 points (a franchise record for OKC) to a young Thunder squad without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While Gallinari isn’t known for his defensive skill, it wouldn’t help to have his 6-foot-10 self on the wing to contest 3-pointers.

But whether Boston is streaking or slumping this season, Gallinari probably won’t be on the court for it. Yet, it’s hard not to get excited about his future debut for the Green Team and what he could offer the Celtics down the line.