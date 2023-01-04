By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder made history in their absolute destruction of the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, all while adding extra heartbreak for Jayson Tatum and co.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Thunder, with five of those breaching the 20-point mark. Giddey led the way in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, finishing with 25 points on top of five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Lu Dort had 23 points, while Tre Mann, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe chipped in 21 apiece.

With their balanced scoring, the Thunder were able to drop 150 points on the Celtics en route to a 33-point blowout (150-117). That is the most points the team has scored in a game ever since relocating to Oklahoma City, per ESPN Stats and Info.

As for the Celtics, the 150 points they gave up is tied for the second-most they allowed, only trailing the 160 points the Detroit Pistons scored on them back in 1979.

It’s definitely a game to remember for the Thunder, especially since they just beat the best team in the NBA today (record-wise) even without their top player, who was out due to non-COVID illness. Oklahoma City certainly can’t ask for a better confidence-booster than that.

Meanwhile, for Boston, it is certainly not the way they imagined the game would go. It got even worse with Marcus Smart allowing himself to get ejected when they were down bad. Defense was a big issue for the franchise, and it’s definitely something they need to resolve quickly after allowing the Thunder shoot 20 triples on 40 attempts on them. Yikes!