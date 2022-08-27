New Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a scary left knee injury on Saturday while playing for Italy against Georgia in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, and there were legitimate fears that he damaged his ACL. Fortunately, that is not the case.

According to the latest update from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the initial test results on Gallinari’s injured knee revealed no structural damage as his ACL remains intact. He is set to undergo more tests–including an MRI–on Sunday to determine the full extent of the issue, but Celtics fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now after knowing that Gallo’s injury isn’t as severe as it appeared to be.

Danilo Gallinari suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Italy’s game against Georgia. As he was driving to the basket, he seemed to get hurt on a non-contact play. He lost the ball and went on to limp to the sidelines as he nursed his left knee.

After the contest–which the Italians won 91084–Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco expressed concerns that Gallinari suffered a torn ACL. However, at the time, he did say nothing was official and they would be hoping that it’s not the case for their star forward.

“I hope and I pray that nothing bad will come out. It was… it is an honor coaching him. I saw pain in his eyes,” Pozzecco said.

Hopefully Gallinari’s injury isn’t serious and that he won’t need to be sidelined for long. After all, the Celtics have high hopes of competing for the title in 2022-23 with his addition alongside Malcolm Brogdon.