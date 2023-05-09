Defense is said to win games, but in the case of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, it wins money too.

After being named to the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, White will receive $250,000 as part of a bonus in his contract. Additionally, since White played more than 70 regular season games this year, he already locked in a $500,000 bonus as well, per Keith Smith of CelticsBlog and Spotrac.

If anyone is deserving of the extra cash, it’s Derrick White, as the second-year Celtic has played in every single game for Boston this season. In the regular season, he put up 12.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per outing. As for his case for the All-Defensive honor, White averaged 0.9 blocks per game and had more swats than any other guard in the entire NBA.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team: ▪️ Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

▪️ O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

▪️ Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

▪️ Derrick White, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/w6wqTa8EFR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

While the accolades and prize money are nice, White and company are more hungry for a Game 5 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics will face off against the Sixers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the series knotted at two games apiece, the C’s will be desperate for the tie-breaking victory. To add to the game’s importance, per The Philadelphia Inquirer, the team that wins Game 5 in a 2-2 series goes on to advance more than 80% of the time.

Although it’d be nice for White to have the opportunity to relish his honor, he’ll have to prepare for the pivotal matchup that his fellow teammates have called a “must-win”.

Yet, if anybody can celebrate Derrick White’s accomplishment, it’s his dad, Richard:

The #NBA will reveal its 2023 All-Defensive team with Derrick White standing among the favorites to make it. White said it’d mean the most to his dad, who hasn’t texted him yet as he always does before games with advice. What’re the keys for tonight? @RamblinWreck34 pic.twitter.com/7ada2zGHXi — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) May 9, 2023

The former San Antonio Spur has been a great fit in Boston, and Tuesday he has a chance to demonstrate his worth by performing in the Celtics’ biggest game of the season.