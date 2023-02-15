Marcus Smart is finally expected to make his long-awaited return from injury on Wednesday when the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons. Despite this significant development, however, the C’s are still dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. This includes a rather bizarre injury for Derrick White, who is currently dealing with a concerning ear injury.

According to Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, the team’s medical staff has informed him that White currently has a hole in his right eardrum, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. This is what has been causing pain for the 28-year-old, and it was serious enough for White to get himself checked by medical experts. Thankfully, the injury does not seem as bad as it sounds, and White has actually been cleared to play against the Pistons.

Derrick White has not missed a single game for Boston this season, and apparently, he wasn’t going to let this ear injury get in the way of his perfect record. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has been integral to the Celtics’ success this season, especially considering the injuries they have been dealing with in their backcourt. In 58 games played this season (he has started 50 of them), White is averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while also connecting on 1.8 triples per game on a 38.7 percent clip.

Boston has a big game coming up on Tuesday as they look to secure a win right before the All-Star break. Following Tuesday’s loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis and Co. are now just half a game behind the Celtics for the top spot in the East. If Boston loses on Wednesday, then it’s very much possible that they enter the break as the No. 2 seed in the conference.