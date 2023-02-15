The Boston Celtics lost a big one on Tuesday after falling to the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, 131-125. The Celtics were missing their key guys in that loss, which included Jayson Tatum who was forced to miss the game due to injury. Boston is back in action on Wednesday as they look to get back to winning ways against the Detroit Pistons, and Celtics fans will be happy to know that Tatum is expected to return to action after a one-game absence.

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Pistons

Tatums has been dealing with a non-COVID illness for the past few games, and it finally took its toll on him on Tuesday. It came at a terrible time for Boston too, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. now closing the gap with the Celtics to just half a game for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The good news for Boston supporters is that Tatum will be back on the floor on Wednesday night. Moreover, Marcus Smart is also expected to join him in the lineup following a lengthy injury layoff. Al Horford, who also missed the Bucks game, is set to return against the Pistons as well.

Jaylen Brown, Mike Muscala, and Danilo Gallinari, however, will remain sidelined on Wednesday night, while Robert Williams is questionable to play.

The Celtics need a win against the Pistons if they want to keep their lead atop the East. The Bucks are breathing down their neck behind a scorching 11-game winning streak, and one loss for Boston could lead to them conceding the No. 1 spot in the conference.