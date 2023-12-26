Derrick White has JJ Redick's All-Star vote

Boston Celtics fans must be more than happy right now. To add to the Holiday festivities, the green and white have just defeated their long-time rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, on the road. While most of the post-game attention will surely be focused on Boston's stars, one role player has caught the eye of former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick. In an X post, Redick made a case for Celtics guard Derrick White:

“Derrick White is an All-Star” Redick posted.

White's 16.6 points and 5.2 assists per game this season might make skeptics question Redick's take, but the averages don't tell the whole story. Four games ago against the Golden State Warriors, White managed to produce 30 points and seven rebounds in an overtime thriller. He then followed that up with a 28-point outing against the Sacramento Kings, stepping up in the absence of Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Fresh off a steady 18-point game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the guard out of Colorado once again contributed 18 points, this time with 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double on Christmas Day.

The 29-year-old is shooting 42.4% from downtown this season, and his aforementioned 5.2 assists per game lead all Celtics players in that category. In 26 games played, White has a positive plus/minus rating of 10.2.

Celtics pull away from Bucks

As for the Celtics, their stellar season continues as they keep hold of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. With their victory over the Lakers, they managed to put some breathing space between themselves and the number two seed Milwaukee Bucks, who fell against the New York Knicks in another Christmas Day matchup.

Derrick White being an All-Star may or may not occur, but at the moment, the Colorado native continues to perform above expectations.