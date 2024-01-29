The Clippers star named White among his five most underrated players on the latest edition of his podcast.

On the latest edition of Podcast P with Paul George, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Clippers star named his five most underrated players – and the Boston Celtics' Derrick White made the list:

“Well we just played one, Cam Thomas, who’s a bucket. He’s not being talked about enough. Offensively he’s a problem. Jalen Williams in OKC. You talk about his efficiency as a second-year player, he’s not being talked about enough. Derrick White, he's not going to wow you with numbers, but just the way he plays. If you can map out a player the way you want your player to play like, from a feel standpoint 100% Derrick White.”

Just last week, the Celtics guard appeared on Reggie Miller's NBA All-Star reserve ballot. Joining White on the list was fellow Celtics star Jaylen Brown, while forward Jayson Tatum had already made the cut as a starter earlier in the night.

Miller's inclusion of White would seem to indicate a belief that role players on elite teams deserve All-Star nods over superstar players on bad ones. As George noted, White is one of the Celtics' secret weapons as one of the NBA's ultimate role players.

White may need to step up this week, as the Celtics are currently dealing with injuries to big men Luke Kornet and Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis sprained his ankle on Thursday against the Miami Heat.

Fellow big men Al Horford and Luke Kornet may also sit when the Pelicans come to town. Kornet is listed as doubtful with left hamstring tightness, as that same issue forced his early exit during the Clippers contest. Meanwhile, Horford doesn't play on both legs of a back-to-back, meaning he'll either sit against the Pelicans or on Tuesday when the Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers.