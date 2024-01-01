Celtics' Derrick White wasn't looking to end 2023 on a poster

Although the Boston Celtics did not break much of a sweat in their 134-101 road victory against the San Antonio Spurs on New Year's Eve, Derrick White did run into a potentially unfavorable situation in the second half. And his name is Victor Wembanyama.

The rookie center broke off for a fast break dunk after a Boston turnover, with White on his trail. The former Spurs guard could see what was going to unfold, however, and just raced right past Wembanyama. No one wants to end their year on a poster and be added to the French phenom's growing list of victims.

White, who scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, explained the decision in detail after the game. “I'm not an idiot,” he said, per The Athletic's Jay King. The All-Defensive Second Team selection was hoping Wembanyama would bring the ball down one more time to give him a chance to swipe it, but the 19-year-old did not take another dribble once he passed the top of the key.

“So I was just trying to get out of the way,” White recalled. Seemed like a wise choice.

Even in blowout losses, Victor Wembanyama manages to steal headlines with highlight-reel plays that impressively showcase his combination of skill and athleticism. He finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, as San Antonio drops to a Western Conference-worst 5-27 record.

Boston continues to lead the NBA at 26-6, with Derrick White's productive month of December playing a big role in the success. Efforts like Sunday's, and his sense of humor, are why Celtics and Spurs fans appreciate him so much.