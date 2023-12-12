Victor Wembanyama threw down the highlight of the night on Alperen Sengun during the Spurs-Rockets matchup.

The San Antonio Spurs engaged in a heated stateside matchup against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets had the upper hand but not without resistance from Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Wembanyama threw down a ferocious dunk on Houston's Alperen Sengun late in the third quarter.

The Spurs show grit against the Houston Rockets off the attack of Victor Wembanyama

The French center set a pick at the top of the key and rolled to the rim for a pass from Malaki Branham. what came next got the entire crowd out of their seats:

“SOMEBODY NEEDS A BODY BAG!” Victor Wembanyama POSTERIZED Alperen Sengun 🤯 pic.twitter.com/om8VDHi49o — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

Wembanyama's one-handed poster on Alperen Segun was heard all around the arena. The dunk was not the rookie's only impressive feat though.

The 19-year-old ended the night with a commanding double-double. He scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. His outbursts inspired the Spurs to attempt a run, but it was not enough to hold off the tough Rockets team.

Alperen Sengun may have gotten embarrassed, but he and the Rockets got the last laugh with their 93-82 win. Sengun nearly finished with a double-double himself with 15 points and nine rebounds. However, it was Tari Easton's 18 points and 13 rebounds off the bench that helped seal the deal.

The game was a defensive standoff, as neither team broke 100 points and both teams shot roughly 35% from the field. The key difference in performance was Houston's three-point shooting (30% compared to the Spurs' 10%) and free throws (85% to 68%).

Monday night's loss spells continued trouble for San Antonio, whose losing streak is extended to 16 games. The Spurs must find a way to work through their woes to put more wins in their column.