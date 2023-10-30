As is the case every single year, Week 1 of the NBA regular season brings plenty of questions and overreactions. From teams starting off fast to those struggling early on, every organization is just looking to find their footing. This is why the NBA Power Rankings in Week 2 may not reflect everyone's preseason predictions.

Just last week, the Dallas Mavericks ranked 18th in the NBA Power Rankings, yet they are on the rise and flirting with the top 10 of these Week 2 rankings after their hot start to the 2023-24 season. Then we have the Detroit Pistons and their surprising 2-1 start to the year. On the unfortunate side of things, we are left scratching our heads at the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies, two playoff teams from a season ago that went winless in the first week.

The competition around the NBA was on display during the first week of the regular season. If you need proof of this, know that all but four teams have won at least one game. What's even crazier is that home-court advantage doesn't really matter anymore, especially with road teams posting an 18-23 record so far.

Just because your team starts 0-3 does not mean that they cannot make the playoffs, and this goes both ways. A 3-0 start does not necessarily translate to the playoffs. At the end of the day, teams are still waking up out of hibernation, which is why we should take the first couple of weeks of the new season with a grain of salt.

There is a lot of basketball left to be played. Heading into the second week of the regular season, six different teams remain undefeated. One of these teams currently sits at the top of the Week 2 NBA Power Rankings, as they have been in this spot since the start of the offseason given their dominance and new addition to the organization's trophy case.

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 1

1. Denver Nuggets (-)

2023-24 Record: 3-0, Last Week: 3-0 (wins: vs. LAL, at MEM, at OKC | losses: NONE )

Until they are defeated in the playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be the best team in the NBA. That's just how it works.

As far as the NBA Power Rankings go, the Nuggets can be dethroned from the top spot at any time, pending a bad week. Denver was perfect in Week 1, though, as they coasted their way to victories over the Lakers, Grizzlies, and Thunder en route to a 3-0 start to the season. Nikola Jokic is once again the early season favorite for MVP and the Nuggets have given us no reason to not pick them to win it all once again.

This season is going to challenge the Nuggets, especially since Bruce Brown and Jeff Green are two key pieces they lost during the offseason. Christian Braun seems like an obvious choice to replace Brown in the rotation, but who else is going to rise to the occasion? So far, the answer outside of Braun has been veteran Reggie Jackson and second-year wing Peyton Watson. An experienced group that proved last season that they can win a championship, the Nuggets will continue to reign as one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

2. Boston Celtics (+1)

2023-24 Record: 2-0, Last Week: 2-0 (wins: at NYK, vs. MIA | losses: NONE)

The Boston Celtics are undefeated after their first two games of the season, picking up wins over two Eastern Conference playoff teams from a year ago in the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Jayson Tatum is going to finish as one of the league's best scorers once again, and the Celtics finally have the supporting cast in their starting group to be one of the best offensive teams in the league.

However, Boston's bench is a major concern right now, as Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Al Horford are their only options to turn to right now. As of right now, it seems like the Celtics will be one of the best teams in the league as long as their core of Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White are healthy.

3. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

2023-24 Record: 1-1, Last Week: 1-1 (wins: vs. PHI | losses: vs. ATL)

The pairing of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo could very well be the best scoring duo in the league right now, even if the second game of the season didn't quite go as planned for Dame and company. Lillard was sensational in his debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points in their season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and Giannis seems very comfortable labeling the Bucks as “Lillard's team.” They have size, they have defensive awareness, and they have two of the most unstoppable forces on the offensive side of things.

The questions pertaining to the Bucks do lie on the defensive side of the floor despite all of their talent. An area in which they've been exceptionally good in over the years, Jrue Holiday was always the stopper for this team in the backcourt. With him gone, Milwaukee will be somewhat exposed when teams look to attack the paint from the perimeter, hence their recent 17-point loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks, who scored 50 points in the paint. This will be a key detail to keep tabs on as the season progresses.

4. Phoenix Suns (-)

2023-24 Record: 2-1, Last Week: 2-1 (wins: at GSW, vs. UTA | losses: at LAL)

To be 2-1 despite not having Bradley Beal at all and Devin Booker only playing in the first game of the year is a statement by the Phoenix Suns. In fact, this team would have been 3-0 if they didn't totally melt down in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Durant at 35 years old continues to be one of the most unstoppable offensive players in the league and will lead what will likely be the best offensive in the NBA. Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, and Josh Okogie give their team the secondary depth needed to contend for a title, which is why the Suns will be favored in almost every single game they play this season.

5. Golden State Warriors (+2)

2023-24 Record: 2-1, Last Week: 2-1 (wins: at SAC, at HOU | losses: vs. PHX)

The Golden State Warriors find themselves 2-1 after a weird start to the season. Draymond Green missed the first two games of the year, and the Warriors look different with Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody all playing new roles.

Despite the changes, Stephen Curry is still the same MVP-level player and proved this with 41 points against the Sacramento Kings and an epic trolling of Dillon Brooks in the Houston Rockets. Golden State's defense has been terrific and turnovers haven't been as much of an issue with CP3 running the show. These two improvements are why the Warriors can win another title.

6. Sacramento Kings (-1)

2023-24 Record: 2-1, Last Week: 2-1 (wins: at UTA, vs. LAL | losses: vs. GSW)

Even though they are still a terrific offensive team, the Kings have made zero improvements defensively. Domantas Sabonis is a liability in pick-and-roll sets defensively and teams have found a lot of success attacking the Kings on the interior.

Flipping the script, Sacramento relies on De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk in the backcourt to get the offense going. Keegan Murray continuing to rise into a star will make this team a legit title contender. The Kings picked up a much-needed victory over Los Angeles on Sunday night after their recent home defeat to the Warriors. However, Fox appeared to injure his ankle and his status moving forward could come into question.

7. Los Angeles Clippers (+1)

2023-24 Record: 2-1, Last Week: 2-1 (wins: vs. POR, vs. SAS | losses: at UTA)

The Los Angeles Clippers looked terrific in their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, but then they fell on the road to the Utah Jazz despite looking like they were going to pull away in the game multiple times. That was then followed up by a total humiliation of Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Paul George has looked like a real MVP candidate for his team, which is good news for the Clippers seeing as the All-Star has always been injured through the years. Through the first week of the season, Los Angeles has been one of the best offensive teams in the league, as they rank second in field goal percentage and fourth in offensive rating.

2023-24 Record: 2-1, Last Week: 2-1 (wins: at CHI, at CLE | losses: vs. DEN)

What a week for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their first two wins of the season came on the road against the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, with the win over the Cavs featuring a furious comeback. Although they lost to the defending champs, the Thunder look like the improved, young team everyone envisioned them being.

Chet Holmgren's rookie season has gotten off to a fast start and this Thunder team is not afraid to take three-point shots, something that could lead them back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. The Thunder are the biggest risers in the Week 2 NBA Power Rankings because of the intensity and effort they play with. There are no days off for Mark Daigneault's group!

9. Los Angeles Lakers (-3)

2023-24 Record: 1-2, Last Week: 1-2 (wins: vs. PHX | losses: at DEN, at SAC)

Right after we crowned the Los Angeles Lakers big winners of the offseason with their key additions of Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Taurean Prince and others, we've yet to see this team utilize their new depth. LeBron James is still doing LeBron things at 38 years old, but he alone cannot carry this team. The good news for Lakers faithful is that Anthony Davis has stepped up with back-to-back 30-point games after his disappointing season debut against the Nuggets.

In order for the Lakers to reach their full potential, head coach Darvin Ham and his staff are going to need to find ways to integrate the new faces in this locker room better. It wouldn't hurt to get Austin Reaves more touches and possibly have him lead the second unit as well.

10. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

2023-24 Record: 2-1, Last Week: 2-1 (wins: at TOR, vs. POR | losses: at MIL)

No James Harden, no problem for the Philadelphia 76ers so far, as they find themselves 2-1, almost erasing a 19-point deficit in their first game of the season against the Bucks. It is still very hard to evaluate Philadelphia right now, especially since there is no telling how this James Harden situation is going to play out.

Tyrese Maxey is blossoming into a star in the Sixers' backcourt and Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a very solid addition for extra offensive firepower. The 76ers are sitting at the top of the league in free-throws attempted and made this season.

11. Dallas Mavericks (+7)

2023-24 Record: 2-0, Last Week: 2-0 (wins: at SAS, vs. BKN | losses: NONE)

Luka Doncic is absolutely sensational. What he did in the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks' season tells us everything we need to know about this team possibly making it back to the playoffs. Doncic can single-handedly carry the Mavs and will be an MVP candidate, that is assuming he can remain healthy. Dallas is going to go as far as Luka can carry them.

Unfortunately, this won't result in a championship, as the era of one player winning it all for his team is no more. Nonetheless, this was a very impressive week for the Mavericks, especially with rookie center Dereck Lively II also making a name for himself.

12. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

2023-24 Record: 2-0, Last Week: 2-0 (wins: at MEM, vs. NYK | losses: NONE)

With Zion Williamson healthy and Brandon Ingram shooting with confidence, the New Orleans Pelicans are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. That was the case last season with their star-studded core available, and it seems like the Pels are once again getting off to a fast start.

Even without Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III and other secondary factors, the Pelicans have still managed to beat two recent playoff teams to begin their season. Keep an eye on Willie Green's bunch, as the Pelicans have their eyes set on remaining at the top of the conference standings.

13. New York Knicks (-3)

2023-24 Record: 1-2, Last Week: 1-2 (wins: at ATL | losses: vs. BOS, at NOP)

The first week of the 2023-24 regular season did not go as planned for the New York Knicks, with Julius Randle struggling to find his shot. While they only lost by nine points to the Pelicans, they were trailing by as many as 20 points late in the second half.

In time, the Knicks are going to turn things around and be just fine, as they are too talented of a team to struggle through the first month of the season. A promising sight for them has been RJ Barrett, who has averaged 22.7 points per game while shooting upwards of 47 percent from the floor through three games.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers (-5)

2023-24 Record: 1-2, Last Week: 1-2 (wins: at BKN | losses: vs. OKC, vs. IND)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are beginning to drop in the Week 2 NBA Power Rankings simply because they aren't healthy. As a result, they suffered two bad losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. Neither of these two teams are bad by any means, but the Cavs should not have lost either game on their home court.

Donovan Mitchell is sensational and Evan Mobley has already shown flashes of growth in Year 3. However, Jarrett Allen has yet to make his debut and Darius Garland has missed the last two games. Health will play a factor in Cleveland's chances of being a real threat in the East.

15. Indiana Pacers (+4)

2023-24 Record: 2-0, Last Week: 2-0 (wins: vs. WAS, at CLE | losses: NONE)

Rick Carlisle has a young, dynamic Indiana Pacers team this year. Led by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers have been excellent thus far, moving the ball with ease and taking high percentage shots.

Now 2-0 on the season after picking up wins against Washington and Cleveland, we will truly get to see what the Pacers are made of when they face the Celtics on the road this upcoming week. With a win against Boston, Indiana could soar in to the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings.

16. Miami Heat (-4)

2023-24 Record: 1-2, Last Week: 1-2 (wins: vs. DET | losses: at BOS, at MIN)

There are still so many questions surrounding the Miami Heat after one week. Does Miami have enough firepower to withstand the top teams in the Eastern Conference? Who will replace Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in the rotations? The inconsistencies the Heat have dealt with over the years during the regular season has really impacted their playoff positioning.

Then again, that did not seem to matter last year, so I guess we really can't judge the Heat just yet. They will have some really good wins this year, but the Heat are also going to have some head-scratching losses that make us wonder if they can truly contend for a spot in the NBA Finals again.

17. Utah Jazz (-)

2023-24 Record: 1-2, Last Week: 1-2 (wins: vs. LAC | losses: vs. SAC, at PHX)

Don't let the 1-2 record fool you, because the Utah Jazz are a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. Lauri Markkanen can score 30-plus points on any given night and John Collins has been been one of the most impactful offseason additions around the league after recording three straight double-doubles in his first three games in Utah.

Collins seems to be playing with newfound energy and is everything the Jazz have been lacking in their frontcourt next to Markkanen and center Walker Kessler. Rookie Keyonte George looks good and Utah has more depth than people give them credit for, which is why they are one piece away from being a real threat.

18. Toronto Raptors (+5)

2023-24 Record: 1-2, Last Week: 1-2 (wins: vs. MIN | losses: at CHI, vs. PHI)

After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game, the Toronto Raptors dropped two straight games to Chicago (this one in absolutely stunning fashion) and Philadelphia. This Raptors team is definitely one that makes you wonder, because although they still have Pascal Siakam, there's no clear-cut No. 1 option.

Scottie Barnes has shown growth as a lead creator, but Toronto ranks near the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency. Even with their deficiencies, the Raptors still moved up five spots in this week's Week 2 NBA Power Rankings because of other teams failing to meet expectations.

19. Atlanta Hawks (-4)

2023-24 Record: 1-2, Last Week: 1-2 (wins: at MIL | losses: at CHA, vs. NYK)

The Atlanta Hawks shocked everyone on Sunday night when they went on the road and beat the Bucks by 19 points. This victory came out of nowhere, especially since the Hawks looked sluggish in their first two games of the season, losing on the road against the Hornets and then defeating the Knicks at home, resulting in this tip in the Week 2 NBA Power Rankings.

Jalen Johnson has been the story for the Hawks through three games, as the 21-year-old forward has quickly filled the void left behind by John Collins, averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Amid Johnson's success, Trae Young has struggled to find his footing through the first week of the new year, shooting just 26.5 percent from the floor and averaging a career-high 4.7 turnovers per game. The Hawks will not go anywhere if Young continues to struggle.

20. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2023-24 Record: 0-2, Last Week: 0-2 (wins: NONE | losses: vs. CLE, vs. DAL)

The Brooklyn Nets are 0-2, but they were one or two shots away in both of their losses from being 2-0. That's just how the NBA goes sometimes, as we have learned a lot about the Nets already. Mikal Bridges is still a rising star and perhaps the biggest storyline in Brooklyn is the play of Ben Simmons. Finally healthy for once, both mentally and physically, Simmons has embraced his role as a facilitator and primary defender. Through two games, he's averaging 7.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Oh, and we cannot forget Cam Thomas, who has dropped back-to-back 30-point games to begin the year. The Nets are a better team than where they currently sit in the Week 2 NBA Power Rankings.

21. Memphis Grizzlies (-7)

2023-24 Record: 0-3, Last Week: 0-3 (wins: NONE | losses: vs. NOP, vs. DEN, at WAS)

The Memphis Grizzlies without Ja Morant do not look like a playoff team, and their dip in the Week 2 NBA Power Rankings reflects this. So far, the Grizzlies are very predictable offensively, they struggle to move the ball, and their lack of frontcourt depth without Steven Adams, Santi Aldama, and Brandon Clarke is a major void that has yet to be filled.

This organization has playoff DNA, which is why we can't give up on them just yet. At the same time, these three losses to begin the year are very concerning for Taylor Jenkins' team, especially since they do not have the proven depth to step up. Ziaire Williams and Marcus Smart must step up offensively in order to take pressure off Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane as long as the Grizzlies are without Morant.

22. Minnesota Timberwolves (-2)

2023-24 Record: 1-1, Last Week: 1-1 (wins: vs. MIA| losses: at TOR)

Anthony Edwards is a star. Like the Mavs' situation with Luka Doncic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to go as far as Edwards is able to carry them. There's just not enough secondary talent on this roster right now to fully say the Wolves are a legit playoff team, especially with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns still having problems playing together in the frontcourt.

Things will look a lot better for Minnesota once Jaden McDaniels returns from his calf injury, because he is one of the best all-around defenders in the league.

23. Detroit Pistons (+5)

2023-24 Record: 2-1, Last Week: 2-1 (wins: at CHA, vs. CHI | losses: at MIA)

How about the week the Detroit Pistons had? This young team led by veteran head coach Monty Williams should honestly be 3-0 right now, as they simply missed shots down the stretch against the Miami Heat in their first game of the season. Jalen Duren at 19 years old is quickly becoming a star for his squad, and the length the Pistons have can turn them into one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

Ausar Thompson is going to continue to hold a huge role defensively for the Pistons and has arguably been the most impressive rookie thus far. Buy stock in the Pistons now because they are going to continue to rise up the NBA Power Rankings after this big jump for Week 2.

24. Chicago Bulls (-2)

2023-24 Record: 1-2, Last Week: 1-2 (wins: vs. TOR | losses: vs. OKC, at DET)

It is never good news when a team holds a players only meeting. What's even worse is when this happens after the first game of the season. Lack of effort and intensity early on in the year is a major problem for any organization and, once again, it seems like the Chicago Bulls have major chemistry issues to sort through.

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic are all talented players, yet the Bulls just don't look like a team that wants to go out there and play every night. They would be 0-3 if not for a miraculous late comeback against the Raptors after struggling offensively for most of the night. This may end up being a very long season for the Bulls, one that results in them dwelling near the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings.

25. Orlando Magic (+1)

2023-24 Record: 2-0, Last Week: 2-0 (wins: vs. HOU, at POR | losses: NONE)

Defeating the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers is not that impressive, but the Orlando Magic have started the year 2-0 nonetheless. There is a lot to like about this group right now, especially with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero showing growth as leaders of one of the youngest teams in the league.

The Magic showed major improvements during the second half of the 2022-23 season, and it appears as if they have carried over the success they found late in the year to this season. As they gain more experience together, the Magic will begin causing headaches for their opponents due to the length and athleticism they possess.

26. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2023-24 Record: 1-2, Last Week: 1-2 (wins: vs. HOU, losses: vs. DAL, at LAC)

Victor Wembanyama has arrived. In a playoff-like atmosphere for his debut against the Dallas Mavericks, Wemby ended up in foul trouble, which led to a somewhat disappointing first game. However, The French phenom bounced back in his second game with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the Spurs' overtime victory against the Rockets. While the 40-point loss to the Clippers was ugly, it's no surprise to see growing pains against elite competition.

The talent on this roster extends past Wembanyama, as Devin Vassell continues to grow into a primary scoring weapon and Keldon Johnson is now the veteran leader on the wing in his fifth season. The Spurs will have their share of struggles this season as they incorporate Wemby, but we've seen what he can do when he's rolling.

27. Charlotte Hornets (+2)

2023-24 Record: 1-1, Last Week: 1-1 (wins: vs. ATL, losses: vs. DET)

Defense is what's going to help the Charlotte Hornets be better than they have been in recent years. So far, they rank ninth in defensive rating and have only let their opponents shoot 25.4 percent from three-point range, the third-best mark in the league. The Hornets have a lot of length in their starting rotation with Mark Williams, PJ Washington, and even LaMelo Ball at 6'7″.

Brandon Miller has also been a jolt of energy coming off the bench for the Hornets, getting involved on both sides of the ball. Still, this team's overall depth is highly questionable, as no real scoring threats outside of Miller exist on Charlotte's bench.

28. Washington Wizards (+2)

2023-24 Record: 1-1, Last Week: 1-1 (wins: vs. MEM| losses: at IND)

The Washington Wizards have an assortment of players who are talented in their own right, but pairing them all together makes you scratch your head. In fact, the Wizards have looked like a team with no clear agenda.

This is to be expected with a completely new roster though, especially with Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones taking on leadership roles. Washington isn't going to make the playoffs this season, but that should not deter them from continuing to develop and being competitive every night. Even with their rebuild, the Wizards still have a handful of scorers on their team.

29. Houston Rockets (-4)

2023-24 Record: 0-3, Last Week: 0-3 (wins: NONE | losses: at ORL, at SAS, vs. GSW)

Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks were given over $200 million combined this past summer. So far, this has translated to zero wins for the Houston Rockets. It appears as if last year's problems have carried over to this season.

New head coach Ime Udoka has his work cut out for him, especially with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. getting off to slow starts. In order for the Rockets to grow and become real threats in the West, both of these recent first-round picks will need to be high-level offensive weapons.

30. Portland Trail Blazers (-6)

2023-24 Record: 0-3, Last Week: 0-3 (wins: NONE | losses: at LAC, vs. ORL, at PHI)

The Portland Trail Blazers have been awful to begin the 2023-24 season, and lead guard Anfernee Simons is now out indefinitely due to having to undergo thumb surgery. Third overall pick Scoot Henderson has struggled in his first few games, Deandre Ayton is averaging only 8.3 points per game, and Malcolm Brogdon appears to be the only player wanting to score for the Blazers.

This is going to be a long season in Portland, as the Trail Blazers may very well end up with the worst record in the NBA. For now, they sit at the bottom of the Week 2 NBA Power Rankings.