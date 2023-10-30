The NBA is spicing up the 2023-24 regular season with the addition of an in-season tournament. But, that's not the only thing that's changing this year.

The league just announced that each team will play on a brand new court that's been uniquely designed for in-season tournament matches. The Boston Celtics, who've played on their famous parquet floor for decades, will instead have their tournament home games against the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls on a much greener court, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

To make the in-season tournament stand out, each team will have a special court for home tournament games. This is how TD Garden will look for #Celtics tournament games. pic.twitter.com/v6Tn1cQ1YA — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 30, 2023

This special floor features the NBA Cup in the center, which is the trophy that the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champions will bring home. Below the trophy and “Boston” logo is a signature from legendary Celtics head coach and general manager Red Auerbach. Then, underneath that is a prominent “6,” the jersey number donned by 11-time NBA champion and five-time MVP Bill Russell.

With Boston's new court and nods to franchise greats like Auerbach and Russell, the Celtics seem to be honoring their storied past and the excitement of the changing game. However, when it comes to fan reactions, there are some mixed emotions about the court design:

The Boston Celtics should never stray from the parquet. What are we doing? — Alex Verdugo’s Punchable Face (@bistrochef2020) October 30, 2023

Love the touches to Bill and Red ☘️🙏🏻 — Boston Celtics UK☘️ (The Boston Brit) (@TheBostonBrit) October 30, 2023

Some commenters also pointed out that the green being used for the new court looks familiar, yet not for the right reasons:

Continues to be Bucks colors vibes 👀🫠 — Bri Marie D (@BriMarieD) October 30, 2023

why yall use bucks green and not celtics green 😭 — Splash³ 𝕏 (@SplashBucketz) October 30, 2023

Opinions aside, Boston's first group play match of the tournament tips off on Friday, November 10th at home against the Nets. But before that even starts, the Celtics have five more regular season contests, the first one being on Monday night versus the Washington Wizards.

So far, the C's are 2-0, and they will try to keep that momentum going into the new tournament and beyond.