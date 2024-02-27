The Boston Celtics have yet to win a championship in the Jayson Tatum era but have come close. Recently Draymond Green lamented the situation on Tatum's behalf, seeming to stick up for Tatum in regards to his MVP candidacy while dropping a truth bomb as to why he hasn't been seriously considered.
Tatum has been spotlighted recently for helping Jalen Brown at NBA All-Star Weekend. Tatum's ‘MVP mindset' was singled out by Kristaps Porzingis.
Green's video has been viewed more than 24,000 times and has sparked plenty of comments from NBA fans.
Green on Tatum MVP Chances
Green said Tatum has been overlooked in the MVP race for one key reason. He spoke about Tatum's individual and team success with the Celtics while taking note of how the ‘goal posts keep moving' in regards to the Celtics' brilliant forward in the past few years, including 2024.
Tatum has averaged nearly 27 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting nearly 48 percent from the floor.
He has been the best player on a title contending team for a long time and now some fans are wondering if Draymond's MVP consideration snub reasoning may be true or not.
Fans React to Green Comments
Most fans did not agree with Green in the comments section of the video.
“This is false…He's just not having an MVP season compared to the other candidates,” one fan said in response.
“He is so wrong. Look at Nash, Harden, Westbrook, Jokic, Embiid, Curry…All won MVP still without a ring,” another fan added.
At least one fan agreed with Green stating that the Celtics star Tatum is a worthy candidate for MVP.
“Why does this only apply for Tatum? He’s the best player on the best team in the league by a large margin,” the fan said.
“Consistent on a nightly basis averaging 27/9/5 at age 25 what he has accomplished compared to the others is far better. He suits all the criteria for MVP.”