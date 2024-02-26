Many players decided to rest during the All-Star break, and some even did during the 2024 All-Star Game (much to the chagrin of the NBA). However, Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were pushing each other to be better instead of just coasting.
Although the final score was a whopping 211-186 in favor of the Eastern Conference, Brown was still competing. The three-time All-Star was gunning for the in-game MVP award, and his teammate was all for that pursuit, according to basketball personality Bill Simmons.
“When everybody was going for the MVP, it hit that point … so Dame [Lillard] was there, and [Tyrese] Haliburton, and Jaylen Brown was going for it,” Simmons said on the self-titled Bill Simmons Podcast. “Tatum went to Doc Rivers and he said give Jaylen my minutes I want to see him get MVP. I think those guys like each other, to me that's a real dynamic.”
Rivers must've listened a bit, as Brown ended up with more playing time than Tatum despite the latter starting. Brown finished the contest with 36 points on 65% shooting from the field. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to beat out Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard, who notched 39 points en route to his first Kobe Bryant MVP award.
The year prior, Tatum became All-Star Game MVP after scoring a record-breaking 55 points on the night. The five-time All-Star already had his taste of success, and it's clear that he wanted to share that accomplishment with his fellow Celtics star.
Even though Brown came up short, the chemistry he has with Tatum and the rest of the C's is at an all-time high. Boston picked up right where it left off following the All-Star break, defeating both the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks by double digits to extend its winning streak to eight. Against a tough Knicks squad on Saturday evening, Brown had arguably his best performance of the season, posting 30 points, eight rebounds, and zero turnovers in 35 minutes.
As they've done in past seasons, Tatum and Brown have worked well off each other during the 2023-24 campaign. But, the additions of former All-Stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have taken the Celtics to another level. They're a league-best 45-12 overall and 7.5 games ahead of the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics know their work isn't finished, though. The real prize is Banner No. 18, and the dynamic duo of Tatum and Brown will have to continue to push each other to new heights to bring a championship back to Beantown.