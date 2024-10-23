Utah Jazz forward Svi Mykhailiuk watched his champion Boston Celtics teammates receive their 2024 NBA Finals championship rings before their 2024-25 season opener against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. During the ceremony, Al Horford gave fans a laugh upon receiving his ring. However, Mykhailiuk signed a deal with the Jazz during the offseason and made a funny plea for his bling on social media.

The seven-year pro posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Does anyone have a connection at FedEx or UPS?” Mykhailiuk asked his followers, accompanied by a picture of the 2024 Celtics championship diamond and gold rings.

Mykhailiuk agreed to a four-year, $15 million deal with the Jazz over the summer. He’s one of the few members of the Celtics championship team who isn’t back with the team to defend its 2024 NBA title and the only one still currently signed to a team in the association.

With starting center Kristaps Porzingis expected to miss up to the first two months of the regular season due to foot surgery, Boston re-signed its reserve centers Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Neemias Queta. Svi inked a long-term deal in Utah.

As for the game itself, the Celtics took care of business in blowout fashion. They beat the Knicks 132-109 while tying the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a game with 29. Jayson Tatum dominated with a game-high 37 points on 14-of-18 attempts, including 8-for-11 from deep, ten assists, four rebounds, one block, and one steal.

Derrick White added 24 points, including 6-for-10 from deep. Jaylen Brown made 5-of-9 from behind the arc en route to 23 points, and Jrue Holiday drained four threes before finishing with 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds. The Celtics starting lineup combined for an absurd 26-for-41 from deep, including Horford’s 3-for-5 (11 points) in the win.

Al Horford tells teammates of NBA championship ring blunder

The Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship teammates and Hall of Famers Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen reunited during Boston’s banner-raising ceremony at TD Garden on Tuesday. The league’s most-storied franchise celebrated its league-leading 18th title as Al Horford, with 186 career playoff games under his belt, was awarded the first championship ring in his 18-year career, but it didn’t fit.

Horford told his teammates the ring wasn’t the correct size on live television.

“I got the measurements all wrong, it’s like way too big,” Horford told teammates Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis while mic’d up and wearing the championship hardware during TNT’s coverage of the ring ceremony.

The Celtics will head to the nation’s capital to face the Wizards on Thursday.