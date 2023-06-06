Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was eager for a big payday earlier this season, yet it never came. The 24-year-old is now a restricted free agent and is reportedly being eyed by the rebuilding Orlando Magic.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Williams has been a potential target for the Magic as of late. Although Orlando just missed out on the playoffs this season, it has lots of cap space and multiple first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Conversely, Boston might decide to tie up most of their money with stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown via extensions. That could leave Williams, who had an up-and-down season with limited minutes, on the outs in Beantown.

An anonymous Western Conference executive told Deveney that Williams would be a great match for Orlando, per Heavy.

“He is 24, he has proven his chops, on both ends,” the source said. “He is a perfect fit there. You want to become a playoff team, he is the kind of guy they’d want.”

The Orlando Magic are interested in Grant Williams and Gary Trent Jr., per @SeanDeveney pic.twitter.com/Nm9QhzPQxN — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 6, 2023

Grant Williams wanted an extension with Celtics

During the 2022-23 regular season, there were reports that Williams wanted a hefty extension from the Celtics. Some of the possible estimates stated that he desired up to $20 million a year, which is a far cry from the $4 million he'll receive this year.

With Boston debating whether or not to extend Brown with a supermax deal, there might not be enough cash left over for Williams. The C's will still have a chance to match whatever is offered for him though, so it's not impossible that he works out a new deal with Boston's front office.

Unfortunately for Wiliams, who saw his shooting percentages dip a little this season, a gigantic extension with the Celtics isn't super realistic. The two-time SEC Player of the Year deserves a raise, just maybe not to the degree he hoped for.

No matter what, the Magic won't be the only team looking at Williams, so the C's should expect multiple offers this offseason.