Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

A sense of urgency is not only what the Boston Celtics need right now after falling to a 2-0 hole against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. For Grant Williams, they need to do so much more if they want to make it a competitive series.

Williams issued a warning for the Celtics following their 111-105 loss to the Heat in Game 2, emphasizing that they must come out with more energy and really take control of the game instead of letting Miami dictate it.

“They made tough shots, they’re a competitive team, they’re grinders … we have to match that energy,” Williams said, per Tim Bontenmps of ESPN. “We have a real decision to make. Are we going to come out and set a tone, or are we going to lay down?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perhaps Grant Williams was trying to be an example for the Celtics when he got into a war of words with Jimmy Butler late in the fourth quarter. For those who missed it, Williams shouted on Butler’s face and even bumped heads with the Heat forward in a really tense moment.

Unfortunately for Williams, his actions had no effect on the Celtics at all. Instead of waking up the team, it even looked like they fell asleep and got distracted while Butler and co. got more motivated. Miami trailed by as much as 12 points in the game but still ended up taking the victory.

Williams is right that the Celtics need to play with more energy and fire, but they might want to consider how they do it. With the series now shifting to Miami, they could really use a win in Game 3.