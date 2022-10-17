Several players from the 2019 NBA Draft are cashing in on big contract extensions ahead of the 2022-23 season, yet Celtics forward Grant Williams isn’t one of them. The 22nd draft pick in the 2019 class missed out on a new contract, however, his dedication to Boston has remained the same.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Williams would not be signing a rookie extension on Twitter right at the extension deadline and will instead get set to hit restricted free agency next summer.

Just 13 minutes later Williams responded with his own message to the Celtics faithful:

Let’s go get a 💍 #18 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) October 17, 2022

Although Grant Williams missed out on a potential payday, he still is ready to compete and hang Banner No. 18 in the rafters. For Celtics fans, this is all you can ask for.

Coming off a superb 2021-22 season, Williams overachieved, posting career highs in nearly every statistical category. With an increase in minutes, the forward put up 7.8 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field during the regular season.

In the postseason, Williams elevated his game even more in the early rounds. He was a knockdown shooter from the corner and even set the league record for most 3-pointers made in a Game 7. Williams outscored Giannis Antetokounmpo in that game, and his superb performance helped send the Milwaulkee Bucks home:

Points in Game 7: 27 — Grant Williams

25 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/STya75h7rm — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 15, 2022

Despite his heroics versus the 2021 champs, Grant Williams could not score an extension this offseason. There were conflicting rumors floating around as to whether he could expect one or not, yet ultimately it wasn’t in the cards for the 23-year-old.

Regardless, Williams is set to play an important role for the C’s this year. With Robert Williams III hurt and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season, someone will have to step up. Williams has shown the flexibility to play as a center at times, and he has even defended some of the best scorers in the game well:

We're going to do a quick Grant Williams doing GRANT! stuff on defense thread. Look at how high up the floor he picks up Kevin Durant here. Williams does a great job moving his feet to cut Durant off and to force him into the corner. From there, it's a fumbled turnover by KD: pic.twitter.com/vxGtGhbzXL — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 26, 2022

If this isn’t enough for an extension with Boston, another team will make a push for Williams next summer. The forward could serve as a solid 3-and-D guy for multiple championship contenders.

For now though, Grant Williams is locked in for the new season. His commitment to the Celtics’ championship aspirations speaks volumes about his dedication and his drive to bring another championship to Boston.