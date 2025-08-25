After years of inadequate quarterback play, the New York Giants are arguably dealing with an embarrassment of riches at the position with 2025 roster cuts looming. Although head coach Brian Daboll will not directly address it, Tommy DeVito appears to be the odd man out.

DeVito, 27, is the lone returning member of the Giants' 2024 quarterback room. However, with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart ahead of him, DeVito is all but guaranteed to receive his walking papers before rosters are due on Tuesday afternoon. Daboll would still not show his hand when addressing the topic to reporters on Monday.

“Yeah, Tommy's done everything we've asked him to do since he's been here,” Daboll said, via Art Stapleton of USA Today.

As head coach, the decision is not entirely up to Daboll. The Giants, however, are clearly content with using Wilson and Winston in 2025 with Dart as their quarterback of the future.

Once DeVito is inevitably released, Giants fans will likely pay him a small tribute. Although his tenure was largely unsuccessful, his 2023 Linsanity-like run will be remembered for years to come.

Giants thinning roster ahead of Tuesday deadline

With the preseason ending, all 32 teams are required to finalize their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Many teams, including the Giants, have already begun the complicated process of releasing players at the end of their depth charts.

New York began the process by releasing eight players on Friday, including veteran wideout Zach Pascal and training camp standout Montrell Washington. DeVito was notably not included in that first wave.

Teams typically have roughly 90 players on their preseason rosters, making the final roster cuts a strenuous decision-making process. The early stages are often easy decisions, but several notable players are often released within hours of the deadline. While the Giants have already gotten close to the 53-man target, DeVito figures to be one of the team's most prominent names who will receive his walking papers.

Once his release is official, the question will be where he decides to go next. The Giants will likely offer him a spot on their practice squad, but several other teams have shown potential interest in him as a third-string. DeVito will not likely be a backup in 2025, but signing as an emergency third-string with another team would be a step-up from his current role with New York.