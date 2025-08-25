With just a few weeks left until the regular season begins, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Washington Commanders. After making a magical run to the NFC Championship last season, the only way to go up from there is to improve while also bringing back the same key players that helped them get to that moment. The uncertainty came from Terry McLaurin, who has been adamant all offseason about getting a contract extension.

Things had gotten to the point where he held out of training camp and even requested a trade when he saw things weren't progressing. Fast forward to now, and the Commanders and McLaurin agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $96 million.

McLaurin was entering the final year of his three-year, $68.4 million deal, and he was looking to be paid just like his peers around the league, as some of the top receivers are being paid $30 million or more per year.

It was a contract that McLaurin felt he deserved, and the Commanders have to feel like they are back on the right path to make a run like they did last season.

Terry McLaurin's contract is a win for the Commanders

There's no doubt that McLaurin deserved this contract, especially with the numbers he posted last season. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod, recording 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. To add on to that, the Commanders went 12-5 and had their first winning season since 2017, and advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

Jayden Daniels was, of course, the key factor for the Commanders' season, but McLaurin was one of the reasons he was able to be so successful. Outside of last season, McLaurin has been with the Commanders for some time, and he's seen the ups and downs of the franchise.

He's been through 11 starting quarterbacks and three head coaches since 2019, and he's played well every season despite all the changes. This wasn't just a contract for his recent success, but for what he's meant to the team over the years.

The one thing that may have been holding contract talks back is McLaurin reaching age 30, and most of the receivers making that much money are on the younger side. Tyreek Hill is the only player over 30 being paid more than $30 million a year. A.J. Brown is the only player older than 27 making that much money. In the end, the Commanders saw the value that McLaurin has on the team and completed a deal.

With McLaurin's contract done, the only thing left to do is get ready for Week 1 against the New York Giants. The Commanders will look different coming into the season, more specifically on offense. They traded for Deebo Samuel Sr. during the offseason, which will give Daniels another option to pass to and take some pressure off McLaurin as the WR1.

McLaurin should still have a strong season for the Commander despite not being on the field for training camp, but the connection between him and Daniels shouldn't have gone away that easily. If they're able to finish where they started from last season, this team could be one of the better teams in the NFC.

Contract grade: A