While the Baltimore Orioles are still technically in the AL Wild Card race, the odds of a playoff berth grow slimmer by the day. This past weekend's series against the Houston Astros showed that while the Orioles still have plenty of fight, it's clear that GM Mike Elias and his staff still have work to do this winter. The biggest question is what exactly Baltimore's starting rotation will look like come next season. One pitcher that looks to have locked in a spot is left-hander Trevor Rogers, who continued an absolutely ridiculous streak through his first 12 starts. X (formerly Twitter) account OptaSTATS broke down just how filthy Rogers has been.

Since ERA became official in 1913 for the American League, the @Orioles' Trevor Rogers is the second AL player to have a sub-1.50 ERA, sub-.800 WHIP and 0/1 hit batters through 12 starts of a season. The other is Walter Johnson in 1914. pic.twitter.com/47qKxmFlqk — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Since ERA became official in 1913 for the American League, the @Orioles' Trevor Rogers is the second AL player to have a sub-1.50 ERA, sub-.800 WHIP and 0/1 hit batters through 12 starts of a season,” reported the stats-focused account. “The other is Walter Johnson in 1914.”

Being in a league alone with Walter Johnson is pretty good company. So far on the season, Rogers has compiled his best season since 2021, notching a career-high WAR of 4.6 to this point in the season. He's thrown over six innings in every start in except one, showcasing exceptional control and the ability to keep hitters off balance. As Elias and his staff looks for long-term pieces to fit into the rotation, Roges has shown that he deserves at least a shot to remain with the starters. Who else could join him moving forward?

Orioles look to solidify starting rotation before 2026 campaign

At the moment, the Orioles have five starting pitchers on the IL. That includes likely 2026 rotation pieces Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez, both of whom should be back at some point next season. It also wouldn't be surprising if Elias tried to resign Tomoyuki Sugano, the Japanese veteran who joined Baltimore on a one-year deal last winter. Current rotation members Cade Povich and Dean Kremer should be around as well.

None of those arms scream ace. Even though Rogers has been on an excellent run so far this season, he's still far from proven. In fact, all of the Orioles' current options at starting pitcher could be classified as such. What will Elias do this winter to help supplement the current group he has? Trade for an ace? Bring in more low-cost veterans? Baltimore's postseason hopes for 2026 and beyond may hinge on what their GM decides to do.