He probably expected that.

Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets are in Beantown Saturday night for a showdown against his former team. It got interesting inside the TD Garden even before tip-off when Udoka's name was mentioned in the team introduction, as Celtics fans showered him with a blend of cheers and boos.

Scattered cheers and boos for Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/BoZjJ3R4AT — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) January 14, 2024

Celtics fans have mixed feelings for former Boston head coach Ime Udoka

It is not a secret that the end of Udoka's professional relationship with the Celtics was not the most ideal of ways. The Celtics parted ways with Udoka in February 2023, but not before a lengthy suspension due to an alleged improper intimate relationship with a female Boston staffer. That understandably did not leave a good impression on Celtics fans. However, some Celtics supporters apparently are still feeling warm toward Udoka. After all, he steered the franchise to an appearance in the NBA Finals back in 2022.

Udoka's departure from Boston opened the door for Joe Mazzulla to become the team's head coach, and so far, the latter has done an admirable job of mentoring the talented squad.

Whether Celtics fans still love Udoka or not, he's definitely made a mark on the franchise.

For now, Udoka's focus is on leading the Rockets from the sidelines, just like he did before with the Celtics.

The Rockets entered the Boston game looking to score back-to-back victories after surging past the lowly Detroit Pistons on the road on Friday. Boston, meanwhile, is eyeing a return to the win column following an away loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday.