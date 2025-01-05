On Sunday, the Boston Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a battle of two of the best teams in the NBA. Jaylen Brown was on the injury report for this contest, initially listed as questionable with a right shoulder strain. Is Brown going to play in this potential NBA Finals preview? Here's everything we know about Brown's injury and his playing status vs Oklahoma City.

Jaylen Brown playing status vs Thunder

Jaylen Brown missed the last two games for the Celtics with his shoulder injury, which both resulted in wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, respectively. But while initially listed as questionable for this game, Brown has been upgraded to available.

No other players in the Celtics' main rotation are on the injury report vs the Thunder.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren will both miss the game for Oklahoma City as they deal with injuries.

Overall, this figures to be a potential NBA Finals preview between these two teams on Sunday. The Thunder are currently running away with the number one seed in the Western Conference and haven't lost since their NBA Cup defeat vs the Milwaukee Bucks in the final round.

The Celtics, meanwhile, trail only the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference and have navigated some injury troubles of their own so far this year.

In many ways, the Thunder profile as a “diet” version of the Celtics, filled to the brim with athletic two-way players who can defend and create their own shot, even if many of them may not be as polished offensively as the Celtics' plethora of talent.

In any case, the Celtics and Thunder are slated to tip things off at 3:30 PM ET from Boston. The game will be carried nationally by NBA TV.