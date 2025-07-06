The Baltimore Orioles have dealt with some injuries this season, and one of the more recent ones was Gary Sanchez, who suffered a knee injury and was placed on 10-day IL. That has led the team to make a trade for another catcher as Sanchez recovers, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo

“The Yankees traded catcher Alex Jackson to the Orioles for international signing bonus pool money and a player to be named later or cash. Jackson has spent the season in Triple-A, batting .226 with 10 home runs and a .772 OPS in 44 games,” Castillo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson was acquired by the Yankees in December 2024, along with right-handed reliever Fernando Cruz in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds, and in return, they received Jose Trevino.

Jackson was drafted No. 6 overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his debut in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves, where he played 19 games with them over three seasons. He was then traded to the Miami Marlins for Adam Duvall, and he played 42 games with the team.

In 2022, he was traded again, as he was sent to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he only played five games. The next year, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, where he played 58 games. The hope is that while Sanchez is sidelined, he can make an impact and help the team.

As for Sanchez, he was forced into the Orioles lineup after injuries to Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion), and Chadwick Tromp (back), and he was forced to leave their game against the Atlanta Braves after making a tag play at the plate. He was replaced by Jacob Stallings after experiencing knee pain.

Hopefully, the injury isn't that serious and he's able to return after the 10 days. For now, other players are going to have to step up in his absence and try to stack some wins.