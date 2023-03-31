A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics are coming off a huge win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Jayson Tatum played a key role in the 140-99 blowout win, dropping 40 points on eight triples all over a hapless Bucks side. Boston is scheduled for another game on Friday against the Utah Jazz, which is why it begs the question: Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Jazz

Officially, Tatum is currently listed as questionable to play due to a hip injury. The official diagnosis is a left hip contusion, which does not sound very concerning. At this point, it sounds like Tatum is headed for a night off, primarily being that Friday’s contest is the second night of a back-to-back set for the Celtics.

Tatum is far from the only player on Boston’s injury report, though. Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Payton Pritchard are also all questionable to play, while Robert Williams has been targeted as doubtful. Danilo Gallinari remains out for the Celtics as he continues to rehab an ACL injury.

The Jazz, on the other hand, will be without All-Star big man Lauri Markkanen, who has been dealing with a nagging hand injury. Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Rudy Gay are likewise still out for Utah.

However, with regard to the question of Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is probably not.