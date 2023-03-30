Boston Celtics center Robert Williams put together a forgettable performance in Tuesday’s contest against the Washington Wizards. He finished with zero points, four rebounds, and two blocks in a game the Celtics went on to lose by a final score of 130-111. So when the Celtics visit the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night to play Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks, every Celtics fan under the sun will want to know: Is Robert Williams playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Robert Williams injury status vs. Bucks

The Celtics have Williams listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to left knee injury management, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Celtics, Grant Williams (illness) is also questionable to play for Boston.

Robert Williams, 25, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He’s averaging 8.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.3 blocks, 0.9 turnovers, and 2.0 personal fouls per game across 32 appearances this season (18 starts).

The former Texas A&M star is scoring the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Williams’ current 74.1% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect Thursday’s matchup between the Bucks and Celtics to go down to the wire, regardless of if Williams is in the lineup. After all, the Bucks and Celtics are arguably the two best teams in the entire league right now. But with regard to the question, Is Robert Williams playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is maybe.