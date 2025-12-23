The Green Bay Packers will have at least one of their two quarterbacks active against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. The team began the week with injury concerns to both Jordan Love and Malik Willis, but the latter believes that at least he will be good to go on Saturday.

Willis played the majority of the Packers' Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears after Love exited early with a concussion. The former third-round pick impressed in relief duty, but ended with an injury concern of his own after falling on his throwing shoulder.

Willis, who finished the game despite the injury, admitted that he was in a lot of pain after the game. However, he said he “expects to be ready” to face the Ravens if Love is ruled out, according to Matt Schneidman of ‘The Athletic.'

Love and Willis were both limited in practice on Tuesday, which is a good sign for their Week 17 availability. Love, however, has the longer road to recovery as he must still be cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol.

Willis added that he thinks Love is “good,” per Schneidman. Love was not permitted to speak to the media while in concussion protocol, but appeared to be in good spirits.

The 22-16 overtime collapse was the Packers' second consecutive loss, dropping their record to 9-5-1. They lost control of the NFC North in the process, but they remain in playoff contention with two games remaining.

Green Bay is not necessarily in a must-win situation in Week 17, but its playoff chances are slipping by the week. The Packers currently have a 93 percent chance to make the postseason, according to NFL.com, ahead of a matchup with the desperate Baltimore Ravens, whose playoff hopes are clinging by a thread.