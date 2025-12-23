Recently, the Buffalo Bills continued their winning ways with a narrow road victory over the Cleveland Browns in a tough AFC showdown. One of the big storylines coming out of that game was the fact that star quarterback and reigning league MVP Josh Allen went back to the locker room at one point due to a foot injury.

Now, the Bills have gotten the latest update on Allen's status for this Sunday's game, a big home test against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“Feels good. Feels good. I’m ready to go,” said Allen, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Bills QB Josh Allen said he plans on playing Sunday vs the Eagles, despite not partaking in Tuesday’s walkthrough due to a foot injury,” reported Buscaglia.

The Bills will certainly need to have Allen in uniform against an Eagles defensive unit that is among the most talented in the NFL, having already shut down multiple high-octane offenses so far during the 2025 season.

Allen has rebounded from some inconsistent play earlier in the season to more closely resemble the MVP version of himself in recent weeks, which has Bills fans thinking that this could be the year that the team finally breaks through and makes it to the Super Bowl, especially considering that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer in the picture.

In any case, the Bills and Eagles are slated to kick things off at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday afternoon from Buffalo.