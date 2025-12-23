The Washington Commanders were already decimated by injury at the quarterback position when Jayden Daniels went down for the season. And now, even backup Marcus Mariota is hurt.

Mariota missed his second-straight day of practice with hand and quad injuries on Tuesday. It's looking more likely that Josh Johnson will get the start on Christmas Day against the Dallas Cowboys, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Marcus Mariota out for second straight Commanders practice. Source says ‘trending’ toward veteran Josh Johnson making first start of season as of now,” Fowler wrote. “Team also added Jeff Driskel this week.”

Johnson has appeared in three games for the Commanders this season, although all five of his passing attempts came in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed 5-of-9 passes for 43 scoreless yards and an interception.

Now at 4-11, Washington is playing for pride at development. The Commanders already have their quarterback of the present and future in Daniels. In starting Johnson, they're going with a trusted veteran to close out their campaign.

The quarterback has been in the NFL since 2009, appearing in 48 total games. He has thrown for 2,340 yards, 13 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. While he is just 1-8 as a starter, the fact he has played for 14 different teams, most in league history, shows his perception around the NFL.

Washington will continue to monitor Mariota's injuries. If he is able to heal up ahead of Week 18, it seems likely they'd turn back to him at quarterback. But on Christmas Day, it's looking more likely that Johnson will get the opportunity to earn a victory.