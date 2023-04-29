Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sent Janet Jackson an apology after Game 6 between the Celtics and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena pushed her show back a night — and it looks like the famous singer accepted.

“I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson,” Tatum said in an on-court interview with TNT after helping Boston defeat Atlanta 128-120 on Thursday night. “We were supposed to close it out in Boston, she had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this, I apologize for that but we got it done today.”

Jackson responded with a prayer hands emoji, and it looks like she’s forgiven the 25-year-old for not winning the series in Massachusetts in Game 5.

Janet Jackson accepted Jayson Tatum's apology with a simple prayer emoji 🙏 Jackson's concert had to be pushed to Friday night due to Celtics-Hawks Game 6 taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/S6HbSMxpuA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

Tatum had a huge Game 6, scoring 30 points, grabbing 14 boards and adding seven assists, a steal and two blocks over 39 minutes on the court.

Hawks star Trae Young also had a message for Jackson after winning Game 5 on the road, but it was a less sincere apology.

“..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND,” wrote Young on Twitter. “Hope she can be at the game now!”

Jackson didn’t take the time to respond to Young’s message, and it also didn’t look like she was in attendance for Game 6 although she was likely in Georgia. A tough ending for Atlanta’s best player, but a great postseason (if a short one) for him nonetheless.

For Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, they now look ahead to Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are likely to be without MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid for Monday night’s contest.