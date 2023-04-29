Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to take on the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the status of Joel Embiid is on everyone’s mind. The Sixers’ superstar has been working his way back after spraining his right LCL in the first round. After a check-up with the doctors, Embiid’s status is clearer in the days leading up to the opening game of the series.

Doc Rivers told reporters that Joel Embiid is considered to be doubtful for Game 1 against the Celtics. It’s not an official status for the big man but still is not what Philly hoped to hear with just two days left until the game.

Doc Rivers reveals that Joel Embiid is likely doubtful for Game 1 vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/YozygpOozC — Justin Grasso (@JGrasso_) April 29, 2023

“There is no latest [update]. Obviously, the doctors looked at him and he didn’t do anything today,” Rivers said at the Sixers’ Saturday practice. “I’ll say this, but if I was a betting man I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1. But we’ll see.”

After the Sixers closed out their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, Rivers said that Embiid’s odds of playing at the beginning of the next round were a coin flip. In the days between then and now, there were some inklings of optimism that he wouldn’t have to miss any time. Now with some more up-to-date information from doctors, Rivers makes it seem like Embiid’s chances of playing in Game 1 are not great.

Should Embiid not play, the Sixers’ chances of winning are extremely slim against the Celtics. The MVP candidate was individually dominant against them during the regular season but the team was only able to beat them once in four tries. The Sixers still have to stay ready for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics. Their series starts on Monday at TD Garden.