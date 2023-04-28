A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

After a slight delay, the Boston Celtics were able to finally close out their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 on Thursday night. Jayson Tatum led the way yet again for the Celtics, dropping 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with 14 rebounds, seven assists, a steal, two blocks, and zero turnovers in 40 minutes of action.

After the game, Tatum had to send a special shoutout to Janet Jackson for causing the postponement of her concert in Atlanta:

“I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson,” Tatum said (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter). “We were supposed to close it out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she see this. I apologize for that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson. We were supposed to close it out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she see this. I apologize for that." — Jayson Tatumpic.twitter.com/juYatAssYt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2023

Jackson was supposed to hold her concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Thursday, but she was bumped off in favor of Game 6 between the Hawks and the Celtics. Her concert has now been moved to Friday night, and being the gentleman that he is, Tatum expressed his regret for not being able to close out the series in Boston in Game 5 when they had the chance.

That’s all water under the bridge now, though, with the Celtics now booking their place in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Trae Young and the Hawks did give them a run for their money, but Boston is now set to face off against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the East Semis. That mouth-water series tips off on Monday with Game 1 in Boston.