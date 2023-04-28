A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The dust hasn’t even settled yet on the Boston Celtics‘ first-round win over the Atlanta Hawks but already, Jaylen Brown is looking ahead. The Celtics star knows that Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have been patiently waiting for them, and now that Boston has booked its place in the second round, the fans are expecting an epic series between two of the top teams in the league today.

For his part, Jaylen Brown is well aware of what the Sixers and their supporters bring to the table. The Celtics hold home-court advantage for the rest of the playoffs, but Brown knows that they will need to win a couple of games in Philly in order to close this series out:

“We know they’re gonna bring the fight,” Brown said. “Philly’s a tough environment to win. Their crowd gets involved in the game. It’s going to be fun. We already know they’ve got some great players in Joel Embiid, James Harden, and company, so it’s gonna be a test again. We’re gonna have to be ready to fight again. I’m up for it and I can’t wait.”

Brown came up with a masterful Game 6 performance against the Hawks on Thursday night, dropping a game-high 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting, to go along with four triples, five rebounds, two assists, and a block in 40 minutes of action.

The Celtics will need Brown to keep his foot on the gas for the Sixers series with Joel Embiid and Co. waiting in the wings.