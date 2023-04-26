Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Trae Young absolutely carried the Atlanta Hawks to a Game 6 after a 38-point masterclass in Tuesday night’s road victory over the Boston Celtics — and the game will push Janet Jackson’s scheduled concert at State Farm Arena back a night after the venue double booked the two events.

Young shared a hilarious message for the American singer on social media after the team’s season-saving, 119-117 Game 5 win.

“..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND,” wrote Young on Twitter. “Hope she can be at the game now!”

😕 ..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now! 🫡 https://t.co/LiNGoRjQLR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 26, 2023

Janet Jackson’s concert will have to wait, as Hawks superstar Trae Young put his team on his back on Tuesday night to force a Game 6 back in Georgia.

The 24-year-old scored 38 points and drained a long go-ahead 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to cap off a stunning late-game comeback and beat the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

“I just had to trust in what I’ve done my whole life and shoot it with confidence,” Young said after the game.

He scored 16 points in a frenetic fourth quarter, giving him 60 fourth-quarter points in the series. The first-round matchup now shifts back to State Farm Arena for another do-or-die game for the Hawks, with the series still 3-2 Celtics.

But after the third quarter, not many thought the teams would be coming back south to Georgia at all, and Trae Young and his teammates have an excellent opportunity to put the pressure on Boston and send the series back for a deciding Game 7 at TD Garden.

“I know what time it is. It’s Ice Trae time. He’s clutch,” Atlanta’s John Collins said about his teammate after the win. “He wants to be in that moment. He wants the big shot. It’s what he does.”

Janet Jackson may have to wait an extra day for her concert at State Farm Arena, but for Atlanta residents hoping to see both a critical playoff game and one of America’s most famous singers, it’s a win-win.