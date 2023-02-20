Milwaukee Bucks fans will not have to worry about any petty drama from the NBA All-Star Game Draft spilling over into the team locker room. Giannis Antetokoumnpo caught some people off guard when he passed on teammate Jrue Holiday with his top pick, instead taking Damian Lillard.

However, the Bucks point guard was well-aware of the two-time MVP’s tactics.

“Giannis is strategic with everything. He thinks he’s a philosopher… I knew I would go early, but I wasn’t going first,” Holiday said via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “We talked about getting someone that would put the ball in the basket like that.”

Holiday- 19.4 points and 7.1 assists per game- was selected by Team Giannis a round later, to the relief of Bucks fans. He played just nine minutes while captain Antetokounmpo logged only 20 seconds of action due to his injured wrist. Regardless of how effective the pregame strategy conversations were, the ultimate result was a 184-175 victory over Team LeBron.

Antetokounmpo’s preparations and investment in the All-Star Game should come as no surprise to those who have watched him partake in recent festivities. He was in on the action all weekend, coaching the All-Star Celebrity Game and captaining his team in the Skills Competition. Giannis’ exuberance was surely noticed by those watching at home, who always appreciate when an athlete offers fans a glimpse of their off-court personality.

Now the mindset shifts back into business mode, as Milwaukee (41-17) remains entangled with the Boston Celtics (42-17) in a race for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will look to add to an active 12-game winning streak and resume their quest for another NBA Championship when they host the Miami Heat on Friday.