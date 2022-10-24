Kanye West is in hot water yet again after the hip hop icon came out with some very controversial antisemitic comments of late. Naturally, this was not received well by the general pubic, and it has now prompted a lengthy statement from Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who happens to be one of Kanye’s most prominent clients for his new sports agency, Donda Sports.

People wanted to hear what Brown has to say about Kanye’s most recent controversy. The Celtics star has been known to be one of the most outspoken individuals in the entire league when it comes to social injustice — something that West seems to have exhibited with his recent comments against the Jewish people (via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe):

“First, I don’t condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever,” said Brown. “I’ve been a member of my community, trying to uplift my community, and I’m going to continue to do that.”

When asked if he was going to part ways with Kanye’s Donda Sports just five months after signing with the high-profile sports agency, Brown was quick to deny any of this talk. According to the Celtics All-Star, he’s more focused on the goals of the agency and what he can do with this platform as opposed to the man sitting behind the owner’s chair:

“A lot of time goes into creating an entity or organization,” he said. “The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption, it represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that. A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved. That’s what the organization from my vantage point from Donda Sports represented. “I think it continues to represent that and it’s a sensitive topic for a lot of people. But a lot of stuff you see me doing in the community and you’ve already seen me doing in the community is a direct translation from what that organization has stood for.”

Brown made it abundantly clear that he does not support Kanye West’s message by any means. However, the 26-year-old also stopped short of criticizing the embattled rap mogul:

“He’s someone who’s obviously dealing with a lot of adversity that’s in front of him right now and everybody can see it and it’s public,” Brown said. “But a lot of people in the world are dealing with adversity and things that are going on that’s in front of them and they need help. It’s a lot going on right now.”

At this point, it seems like Brown is taking a high-road approach in that he would rather offer his support for Kanye and what he’s going through right now:

“It’s tough to speak on because everybody is going to form their own opinions about what you have to say, but I look at people that I’ve been around, family, friends that you love,” he said. “To me, it’s unconditional. To me, as they’re working through problems, we’re working through it in unison. “I don’t agree with everything that everybody does. Like I said, I don’t stand for any hurt, harm, or danger toward anybody, but sometimes people need unconditional love and help to get them through the situation.”

Jaylen Brown is in a tough spot at the moment in that he clearly disagrees with Kanye’s antisemitic comments. However, given that this is pretty much his employer who’s at the center of this whole mess, Brown can’t really bite the hand that feeds him.