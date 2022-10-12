Kanye West’s recorded appearance on The Shop will be footage the public likely won’t ever see. After assessing the footage from the episode, LeBron James’ co-executive producer on the show Maverick Carter was vocal against the “dangerous stereotypes” that the Grammy-winning artist was speaking during his time on the show.

Carter released an official statement via Justin Tinsley of Andscape, wherein he revealed that Kanye lacked “thoughtful discourse” and instead spewed hate speech that they simply would not permit to be broadcasted on their platform.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.

Kanye West has never been one to shy away from controversy. But not every celebrity is willing to serve as a mouthpiece for his polarizing opinions.