Jaylen Brown is seriously mulling over whether or not to compete in the Slam Dunk contest.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is known for his in-game, high-flying dunks. And yet, Brown has never put his skills to the test at All-Star weekend before.

That may change this year, as the Boston star could very well be the first Celtic in over 15 years to join the Slam Dunk Contest, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Jaylen Brown is seriously considering participating in the Slam Dunk Contest,” Charania reported. “Brown has been mulling over the possibility for several weeks and appears to be very much in play.”

Although Boston has a lengthy franchise history, only four Celtics have ever participated in the signature All-Star event. Brown is already headed to Indianapolis for his third All-Star Game selection, so it makes sense that he could be a part of another competition as well.

The full list of dunkers hasn't been announced yet, as Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the only player to commit so far. G-League sensation Mac McClung won it all last year and was invited back again, however, there's no confirmation that he'll participate again at the moment.

While Brown has no Dunk Contest experience, there's no denying that he can rock the rim. Just this season, he's thrown down a few ferocious slams that would earn perfect scores across the board:

JAYLEN BROWN POSTER SLAM 😱pic.twitter.com/HOke4bOXNC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

JAYLEN BROWN WITH THE POSTER 😱pic.twitter.com/ZT0yjb5vsK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 16, 2023

Dunking aside, Brown is having a great 2023-24 campaign. After signing the richest contract in NBA history, he's averaged 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Best of all, he's shooting 49.1% from the field, which ties his career-high mark from last season.

If Brown does choose to partake in the NBA Dunk Contest, there's a chance that he'll become the first Celtic to win it since Gerald Green in 2007. The league has seen how Brown can flush it on the court. With time to prepare, fans should expect fireworks.