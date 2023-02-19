Philadelphia 76ers guard and G Leaguer Mac McClung has been hailed as a hero after he put on a show in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. However, while the youngster appreciates all the compliments he’s getting, he’s staying humble as he doesn’t want to believe he’s had that much impact in the competition.

Speaking to reporters after his incredible dunk contest win that saw him almost take a 50-sweep, McClung admitted he still couldn’t believe at what happened. He hasn’t checked all the buzz on social media as he soaks in the moment, adding that everything happened so fast.

“It’s really a blur to be honest. Probably a lot of stuff’s happened on the internet, I haven’t checked. Really just grateful. I had a lot of help, Chuck and my best friends calling me every night trying to give me ideas. It was a lot of fun,” McClung shared.

Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson and several other NBA players heaped praise on Mac McClung for reviving the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and making it the main talk of All-Star Saturday night. Johnson even declared that the youngster “personally saved the slam dunk contest with his performance tonight.”

McClung, nonetheless, doesn’t want to go that far. He said, “Oh man, I don’t know if that’s true. But I appreciate that.”

While the 2023 iteration of the event isn’t really the best dunk contest, it’s easy to say that Mac McClung is the best dunker fans have seen in the competition ever since Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine in 2016.

McClung might not want to look so boastful about his win, but he can definitely be proud of what he has just accomplished.