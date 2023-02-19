It no longer came as a surprise that Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown saw his name dragged into a handful of trade rumors ahead of what turned out to be a frenetic NBA Trade Deadline. This isn’t the first time that Brown was linked to a move away from Boston, which is probably why he’s gotten used to it at this point.

The Celtics swingman himself admitted that he no longer pays much attention to the trade rumors. However, he still appreciates the fact that former head coach turned president of basketball operations Brad Stevens went out of his way to reassure Brown that he isn’t going anywhere:

“Brad was the first to reach out to me,” Brown said. “Brad reached out to me to let me know that it was just rumors. He just wanted to try to clear up whatever that was floating around. I didn’t really pay too much attention to it, so I didn’t really know what he was talking about when he had messaged me. But Brad was the first one to reach out to make sure that nothing was going on or whatever, or to just take about it and give me the space to talk about it if I had any feelings towards anything. I appreciate that from (our) organization.”

It goes without saying that Jaylen Brown and Brad Stevens have a special bond that stems from their player-coach relationship. These two, along with Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Celtics squad, went through more than a few battles together through the years and it is clear that their bond remains strong.

In truth, Stevens did not have to do what he did. As they always say, the NBA is a business, and getting traded is simply part of the deal. However, it is clear that this is not the type of relationship Brad Stevens has with his players, and there’s no denying that this is something that guys like Jaylen Brown genuinely appreciate.