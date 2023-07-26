Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is obviously in a great mood after signing the richest deal in NBA history. However, despite the $304 million he'll make over the next five years, he'll still miss having former Celtics point guard Marcus Smart by his side.

Earlier this summer, Boston shockingly traded Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team exchange for star center Kristaps Porzingis. Although Brown is excited to work alongside the talented Porzingis, he talked about what Smart meant to the C's and explained how much he'll miss him during the official announcement of his contract, per Jay King of The Athletic.

“My brother and my teammate and one of my best friends is not on the team anymore,” Brown said. “This journey won’t feel the same without him to be honest.”

With Smart gone, Brown now takes the reins as the longest-tenured Celtic. And while some debated whether or not Smart and Brown got along due to rumblings of locker room conflict, Brown largely put those rumors to rest in his presser, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“We butted heads, we fought, we put each other in headlocks. But the journey won't be the same without him,” Jaylen Brown repeated.

Heading into his eighth season as a Celtic, the ultimate goal of Brown's basketball journey is to bring Boston an elusive 18th championship. Off the court, Brown also has plenty he'd like to achieve, as he mentioned how he wants to lessen the wealth disparity in Boston by bringing Black Wall Street to the city.

Since Brown's new supermax extension makes him ineligible for a trade for one year and has no player option at all, it's safe to assume that the C's want him in Beantown for as long as possible. Of course, the financials aren't that simple, and when fellow star Jayson Tatum is getting ready for a massive deal next summer, the money will be tight. But, if the Celtics' franchise players manage to raise a banner in the coming years, all of the money and luxury taxes will be more than worth it.